Special K Delivers: Loudoun United FC's Kalil ElMedkhar Is USL Championship Player of the Week

August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 22 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Loudoun United FC forward Kalil ElMedkhar voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he came off the bench to notch a pair of goals in Loudoun's 4-1 victory against Miami FC at Segra Field on Saturday night.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.