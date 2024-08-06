Special K Delivers: Loudoun United FC's Kalil ElMedkhar Is USL Championship Player of the Week
August 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 22 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Loudoun United FC forward Kalil ElMedkhar voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after he came off the bench to notch a pair of goals in Loudoun's 4-1 victory against Miami FC at Segra Field on Saturday night.
