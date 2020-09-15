Special Guests Added for Encore Drive-In Night at Dell Diamond

September 15, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - A trio of special guests are set to join Kane Brown's performance in the Encore Drive-In Nights series at Dell Diamond on Saturday, September 26 as Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina have all been added to the lineup in the latest installment of 2020's most exciting, must-see concert series.

Fans can purchase parking spots in Dell Diamond's West lot to enjoy the concert from the comfort of their own vehicles. The show will be broadcast on a 20-foot by 40-foot screen with audio available in each vehicle via FM radio. Tickets for the show are available now via Ticketmaster/Encore-KaneBrown. Gates at Dell Diamond open at 6:00 p.m. with the performance beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by leading event production company Encore Live, which has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide music fans the closest thing to world-class, live entertainment in a safe, creative way.

Dell Diamond will adhere to all recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all health mandates from the State of Texas, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock. Staff that interacts with guests will wear personal protective equipment appropriate to their job duties and will enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The event will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks while at Dell Diamond when not enjoying the concert from inside their vehicles.

For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

The Encore Drive-In Nights concert series kicked off on July 25 with a performance by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, and was followed by Metallica on August 29. Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for one fan's individual admission, each purchase for Encore Drive-In Nights' concerts will admit one carload of fans. That means up to six people can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime show for one price. Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by visiting Ticketmaster.com/EncoreDriveInNights.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 15, 2020

Special Guests Added for Encore Drive-In Night at Dell Diamond - Round Rock Express

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.