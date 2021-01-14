Sparks Returns to Solar Bears

January 14, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Garret Sparks has returned to the club following his loan to the Calgary Flames to participate in NHL training camp.

Sparks, 27, has appeared in one game with Orlando this season, making 26 saves in Orlando's 3-2 overtime win at Wheeling on Dec. 19.

The goaltender ranks among Orlando's all-time leaders in games played (2nd - 48 GP), minutes played (2nd - 2,625), wins (T-2nd - 27), saves (2nd - 1,451) and shutouts (1st - 6).

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to Jacksonville to battle the Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center against the Florida Everblades on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.