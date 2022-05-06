Space Cowboys Wait out Rain Delay for Comeback Win

May 6, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys waited out a two-hour rain delay to deliver a 2-1 comeback victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys trailed 1-0 through the top of the sixth when the two-hour, and two-minute delay began. Once play resumed, they tacked on a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh. Alex McKenna knotted the score with an RBI double to plate Alex De Goti, who also doubled. Scott Manea followed with an RBI double of his own to take the lead.

Josh James tossed a scoreless ninth for his fourth save of the season. Enoli Paredes completed two scoreless innings leading up to James and picked up the win.

Peter Solomon got the start and struck out three batters, allowing a run on five hits, through five innings. Solomon ranks eighth in the Pacific Coast League with a 3.47 ERA.

The Space Cowboys and Chihuahuas continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Constellation Field. Brett Conine is set to take the mound for the Space Cowboys against Kyle Tyler for El Paso.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.