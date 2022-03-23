Space Cowboys to Sell Used Constellation Field Seats

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be selling used Constellation Field seats on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 24. The seats will be available for sale until 5 p.m., or until they are sold out.

The Space Cowboys will be selling sets of three Constellation Field stadium seats (without a base), as well as high-top and low-top blue metal picnic chairs, previously used in the HEB Picnic Plaza at Constellation Field. Each set of three stadium seats and single high-top and low-top picnic chairs are priced at $40. People can purchase up to three sets of stadium seats and eight of the single picnic chairs.

All proceeds from the sale of the stadium chairs will be donated to the Astros Foundation to be redistributed within the Fort Bend County community.

People wishing to purchase chairs must enter Constellation Field through the Space Cowboys Team Store, located to the left of the stadium's Home Plate Gate. All seat sales will be final in their present condition at the point of sale.

The Space Cowboys will host their Home Opener at 7:05 p.m. on April 12 at Constellation Field vs. the Round Rock Express. To purchase single-game tickets for all home games through May 22, visit slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

