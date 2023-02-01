Space Cowboys to Hold 2 Job Fairs at Constellation Field

February 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys will be holding job fairs from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Constellation Field.

The Space Cowboys will be hiring for the following positions: usher, playground attendant, parking lot attendant, retail lead associate, retail associate, field operations associate, field operations gameday crew, ticket seller and ticket sales associate. All applicants applying for positions with the Space Cowboys must be 16-years-or-older.

Aramark - the official food and beverage provider of Constellation Field - will also be hiring for the following positions: warehouse runner, counter, cashier, grill cook, stand leader, supervisor, steward and cook. All applicants for Aramark positions at Constellation Field must be 18-years-or-older.

All people interested in employment for the above positions must apply online and attend one of the job fairs. People can apply by visiting the following link: https://www.teamworkonline.com/baseball-jobs/houstonbaseball/sugar-land-spacecowboys.

There are numerous other open positions with the Space Cowboys that can be applied for through the above link.

The Space Cowboys will host the Houston Astros for an exhibition at 7:10 p.m. on March 27 at Constellation Field. Fans can get access to tickets by purchasing a full-season or partial-season ticketing plan for the 2023 season. For information on all Space Cowboys 2023 ticketing plans, fans can visit slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.