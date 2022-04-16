Space Cowboys Nearly Walk It off Saturday vs. Round Rock

April 16, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys came within feet of a walk-off victory on Saturday night vs. the Round Rock Express. With the bases loaded, Corey Julks sent a fly ball to the warning track in left-center at Constellation Field, but it was gloved by Express center fielder Josh Smith and the Space Cowboys went on to lose 6-3.

David Hensley made it a three-run game in the ninth with a pinch-hit RBI single. Alex De Goti then walked to load the bases off Round Rock right-hander Yerry Rodriguez before Julks' flyout, which left his bat at 101 mph and traveled 375 feet. Ronaldo Urdaneta came across to throwing error following a single from Julks in the eighth. Julks finished the night 2-for-4 with a double.

Round Rock powered its way to the win with home runs from Nick Tanielu, Davis Wendzel and Leody Taveras. Franklin Barreto got the Space Cowboys on the board in the fifth inning with a solo home run to right, which was his first of the season. Barreto also finished the night 2-for-4 with the home run and RBI.

The Space Cowboys pitching staff logged 12 strikeouts on the night and have struck out at least 12 batters in four of their last six games. The Space Cowboys lead all of Minor League Baseball with 124 strikeouts from their staff.

JP France is set to take the mound for the Space Cowboys at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday to finish out the homestand. Round Rock is scheduled to start right-hander Kohei Arihara.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.