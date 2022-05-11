Space Cowboys Match Franchise Record with 7 Homers

May 11, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys hit 33 home runs in 30 games in Albuquerque in 2021 - their first as a Triple A team.

In their return to Isotopes Park on Tuesday night, they hit seven homers to match their franchise record in a 20-1 win.

They matched the record set on June 20 in a 24-15 win at El Paso. Their 20 runs were also the most since the June 20 game in El Paso, which was a franchise record as well.

Alex De Goti homered twice in the victory, and was joined by homers from David Hensley, Michael Papierski, Lewis Brinson, JJ Matijevic and Korey Lee.

Hensley provided the first home run of the night just six pitches into the game. Brinson's two-run shot in the sixth traveled 459 feet, which is the longest from a Space Cowboys player this season. Matijevic's three-run homer in the seventh was his sixth of the season, adding to his team-high. Lee directly followed Matijevic with his fifth home run of the year. It marked the second time this season that Matijevic and Lee were a part of a back-to-back home run tandem.

De Goti became the second Space Cowboys player this season with a multi-homer game, joining Corey Julks, who did so on Sunday vs. El Paso.

The seven home runs are the most in a single game of any team in Minor League Baseball this season. The 20 runs are the most of any Triple A team in a single game this year and tied for the second-most of all MiLB teams. The Space Cowboys logged 19 hits in the offensive outburst, which are the third-most in franchise history.

Brandon Bielak started the game and had his finest outing of the season, striking out seven batters and allowing just one hit through six scoreless innings. Bielak carried a no-hitter through five innings, with an infield single accounting for the only Albuquerque hit during his outing.

Every player in the Space Cowboys lineup logged a hit in the win, with eight players collecting at least two hits. Pedro León finished the night 2-for-6 with a double, triple and two RBI. His 17 RBI on the season lead the Space Cowboys. Matijevic and De Goti each had four RBI, matching the Space Cowboys' season high.

The Space Cowboys finished the game with 12 extra-base hits, matching their franchise record also set on June 20 in El Paso.

The Space Cowboys continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night. Shawn Dubin is set to take the mound for Sugar Land, with Albuquerque scheduled to start Riley Smith.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.