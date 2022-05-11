Space Cowboys Launch Three More Homers in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.) - A night after belting seven home runs to match a franchise record, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys were back at it with the longball Wednesday night vs. the Albuquerque Isotopes.

JJ Matijevic hit his second homer in as many games, with a two-run shot in the first.

Matijevic was one of three Space Cowboys to homer in a 10-5 losing effort to the Isotopes.

Pedro León and Corey Julks homered as well on a windy night at Isotopes Park.

Matijevic's opposite-field home run was his seventh off the season, adding to his team lead. He's tied for sixth in the Pacific Coast League in homers.

León's two-run homer in the third - his fifth of the season - clanked off the scoreboard in left field, traveling 451 feet. It matched Lewis Brinson's 451-foot home run Tuesday as the longest from the Space Cowboys this season. León leads the team with 19 RBI and finished the night 2-for-4.

Julks brought the Space Cowboys to within two in the fifth with a solo shot, traveling 425 feet to left field. It was Julks third homer in his last two games, and his fourth overall this season.

Enoli Paredes and Josh James each provided scoreless innings of relief through the final two innings of the contest. Paredes lowered his ERA to 0.69 and picked up a strikeout in his inning of work.

Elehuris Montero, Carlos Perez and Alan Trejo each drove in three runs for Albuquerque, including a two-run home run by Montero.

The Space Cowboys and Isotopes meet again at 12:05 p.m. on Thursday. Brett Conine is set to square off against Isotopes lefty Dillon Overton.

