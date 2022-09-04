Space Cowboys Hit Trio of Homers in Series Finale vs. Albuquerque

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Jake Meyers, Taylor Jones and Korey Lee each homered Sunday night as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys finished out a rain-filled series against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The trio of home runs were not enough for the Space Cowboys, though, in a 7-6 loss to Albuquerque at Constellation Field.

Meyers hit his first home run since being optioned by the Astros earlier this week with a solo shot in the third inning. It was his fourth home run in total with the Space Cowboys this year, including his time on an MLB Rehab Assignment.

Jones followed with a solo shot to left in the fourth, which tied the game at 2-2 at the time. It was Jones' 11th home run of the year and second in as many games.

Lee broke the tie in the sixth with a solo home run down the left field line, giving him 21 on the season. It was Lee's seventh home run in his last 10 games. Since Aug. 1, Lee leads the Pacific Coast League with 11 home runs and is fourth with a 1.027 OPS.

Alex De Goti knotted the game at 5-5 and helped send it into extras with a two-run single in the eighth inning.

DJ Peterson hit a two-run homer in the 10th and the Space Cowboys were only able to cut the deficit to one following Jones scoring on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the inning. The loss ended the series at 2-2 as two of the scheduled games in the series were cancelled due to weather-related incidents.

Josh James and Blake Taylor each tossed scoreless innings of relief as they continued MLB Rehab Assignments. Taylor threw 15 pitches through his inning of work and James struck out two batters and tossed 18 pitches in his inning.

The Space Cowboys begin their penultimate road trip of the season at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday vs. the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond, beginning a six-game series.

