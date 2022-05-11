Space Cowboys Game Notes

COOKING IN ABQ: The Space Cowboys hit the following benchmarks in their 20-1 win at Albuquerque on May 10:

The seven home runs hit by the Space Cowboys matched their franchise record, initially set on June 20, 2021, at El Paso. They're the most home runs hit in a single game from any team in Minor League Baseball this season

The 20 runs are the second most in Space Cowboys franchise history, trailing just the 24 runs scored in their win at El Paso on June 20, 2021. Tied for the second-most runs of any MiLB team this season

Tied their franchise record with 12 extra-base hits, initially set on June 20, 2021, at El Paso

The 19-run victory was the largest margin of victory in Space Cowboys history, surpassing their previous high of 14 runs in a 15-1 win on May 8, 2021, at Albuquerque.

The 19 hits are third-most in franchise history and the most since collecting 21 hits on June 21, 2021, at El Paso

MASHIJEVIC: JJ Matijevic hit his team-leading sixth home run of the year in Tuesday's win and is tied for 10th in the Pacific Coast League. Matijevic is amidst a six-game hitting streak, matching Pedro León for the longest from the Space Cowboys this season. Matijevic has hit .350 (7x20) with a double, two homers and five RBI during the streak.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

