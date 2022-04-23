Space Cowboys Game Notes
April 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release
JULKS OF ENERGY: Corey Julks extended his hitting streak to five games Friday and has hit .333 (7x21) with two doubles and two RBI throughout the stretch. Julks' five-game hitting streak matches the longest from a Space Cowboys player this season.
HAPPY PAPPY: Michael Papierski has six RBI through the first four games of the series. Papierski's six RBI are the most of any Space Cowboys player over the last five games.
VOTE FOR PEDRO: Pedro León hit his second homer of the season Friday night, traveling 422 feet to left-center at Cheney Stadium. It was the second-longest Space Cowboys home run of the season. León, who's rated as the Astros' No. 4 prospect by MLBPipeline, leads the Space Cowboys with 11 RBI.
WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.
