Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock

TOUCH 'EM ALL, JOE: Joe Perez hit a grand slam Sunday, giving him his first career Triple A home run. Since joining the Space Cowboys from Double A Corpus Christi last Tuesday, Perez has hit .625 (10x16) with a home run and five RBI. Perez has recorded at least two hits in four of his first five games at the Triple A level.

'SPACE' COWBOY UP: The Space Cowboys have won seven of their last eight games and sit just one game under .500. It's the closest the Space Cowboys have been to .500 since defeating Oklahoma City on April 28 and moving to 10-11.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

