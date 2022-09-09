Space Cowboys Game Notes at Round Rock

September 9, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ENTER ALEDMYS: Astros IF Aledmys Díaz began an MLB Rehab Assignment on Thursday with the Space Cowboys, starting at shortstop and going 0-for-3 with a walk. Díaz has been on the 10-Day Injured List since Aug. 17 with left groin discomfort. He has appeared in 78 games with the Astros this season, hitting .252 (64x254) with 10 home runs and 32 RBI. Díaz has appeared at the MLB level in parts of the last seven seasons, including the last four with the Astros. He's also appeared with the St. Louis Cardinals (2016-17) and the Toronto Blue Jays (2018). He was selected as an All-Star as a rookie in 2016 with St. Louis.

DEBUT SZN: Misael Tamarez made his Triple A debut with a start Thursday and struck out four batters through four innings of work, allowing one run on two hits. Tamarez did not surrender a walk in the outing. He was assigned to the Space Cowboys on Monday after spending his entire season to that point with Double A Corpus Christi. Tamarez is ranked as the Astros' No. 19 prospect by MLB.com.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys games can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.