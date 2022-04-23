Space Cowboys Finish Strong for Win in Extras

(TACOMA, Wash.) - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys chased a five-run deficit to beat the Tacoma Rainiers 8-7 in 10 innings Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

The Space Cowboys at one point trailed 5-0 but took the lead with a two-run sixth and four-run seventh. They punctuated their second straight win with two runs in the 10th inning.

Pedro León finished the night 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. He got the Space Cowboys on the board with a two-run shot in the fifth, traveling 422 feet to left-center at Cheney Stadium. He put them ahead in extra innings with an RBI double in the 10th inning. León leads the Space Cowboys with 11 RBI on the season.

Michael Papierski and Franklin Barreto delivered bases-loaded walks in the seventh before Alex McKenna put the Space Cowboys out in front with a two-run single. Korey Lee provided the game-winning RBI with a run-scoring single in the 10th to score León.

Zach Green homered twice and Forrest Wall added a solo homer to put the Rainiers out to a 5-0 lead through five innings.

Tyler Ivey made his first start of the season and allowed a run on three hits while striking out three through three innings of work. Adam Morgan picked up the winning decision, navigating 1 2/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief to help send the game into extra innings. Enoli Paredes struck out two and allowed an unearned run in the 10th inning to collect his first save of the season.

Peter Solomon is set to take the mound for the Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday night, with Nick Margevicius scheduled to start for Tacoma.

