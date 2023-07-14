Space Cowboys Come out of All-Star Break with Nine-Game Homestand

SUGAR LAND, TX - After the Major League All-Star Break, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys are back at Constellation Field for a nine-game home stand from Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 23. The Space Cowboys will take on the El Paso Chihuahuas from July 14 through Sunday, July 16 and then the Albuquerque Isotopes from Tuesday, July 18 through July 23.

Prospect Watch (Organizational Ranking by MLB Pipeline):

Space Cowboys: C Korey Lee (#5), OF Pedro León (#6), OF Justin Dirden (#7), RHP Spencer Arrighetti (#9), RHP Misael Tamarez (#11), INF Joe Perez (#14), OF Quincy Hamilton (#22) & RHP Shawn Dubin (#23)

Chihuahuas: LHP Jay Groome (#9) & OF Tirso Ornelas (#28)

Isotopes: RHP Jeff Criswell (#17), LHP Ryan Rolison (#24) & INF Aaron Schunk (#28)

Friday, July 14 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

The homestand begins with a three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas and a Jeremy Peña Replica World Series Ring Giveaway presented by Houston Methodist to the first 2,000 fans when the gates open at 5:00 pm.

Constellation Field becomes a winter wonderland early with Holiday Lights in July presented by Houston Methodist. As part of the promotion, there is a special 48-hour Holiday Lights presale that will run from 10 am on Friday until 10 am on Sunday. Presale tickets can be purchased here.

After the game concludes, the skies over Constellation Field will be illuminated with another Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Saturday, July 15 vs. El Paso @ 7:05 pm

On Margaritaville Night, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Space Cowboys Aloha Shirt presented by United Health Care when gates open at 5:30 pm.

The Space Cowboys will also wear special Margaritaville Jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game from the time gates open until the end of the fifth inning with proceeds benefiting Candlelighters.

Sunday, July 16 vs. El Paso @ 6:05 pm:

Sugar Land concludes their three-game series with El Paso on Sunday evening at Constellation Field. On Orion's Kids Days, all kids can participate in pregame catch on the field, get pregame player autographs and enjoy postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Caldwell & Steinbring Dentistry for Children. Members of Orion's Kids Club receive VIP, front of the line access.

Available every Sunday are Family Four Pack tickets, which include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $44. Fans can use the code 'FAMILYFOUR' for any Sunday home game in the Hot Corner sections to receive the discount. Upgraded Family Four Packs are also available in the Dugout Box I, II and Home Plate Box II sections.

Tuesday, July 18 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

The Space Cowboys begin their lone home series against the Isotopes with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the night.

On Silver Stars Tuesday presented by United HealthCare, fans 55 and older who are Silver Star members receive a free drink coupon for a small soda to Tuesday's game, a free baseball bingo card and more all at a discounted rate. Silver Star Memberships can be purchased online here or over the phone at (281) 240-4487.

Additionally, it's Kids Eat Free Tuesday, where all kids 12-and-under receive a voucher good for a hot dog and drink at the gates.

Wednesday, July 19 vs. Albuquerque @ 11:05 am

Beat the heat with Super Splash Day and a special 11:05 am first pitch as the Space Cowboys continue their series with Albuquerque.

On National Hot Dog Day, it's Dollar Hot Dog Day presented by Texas Chili, with $1 hot dogs at Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any remaining Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, July 20 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

As part of Copa de la Diversion, the Space Cowboys will play as the 'Dulces de Sugar Land' presented by H-E-B with special uniforms, street tacos from H-E-B and Agua Frescas available at the first-base food court tent.

On Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights, fans can enjoy $4 Bud Light drafts and sodas, along with $6 Eureka Heights 12 oz cans.

It's also Bark in the Park presented by Hollywood Feed where fans are encouraged to bring their four-legged friends to take in the game from the Grassland area. Dogs do not need a ticket but owners will be required to sign a waiver upon entry.

Friday, July 21 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

Friday features the second-to-last replica World Series Ring Giveaway of 2023 with a Lance McCullers Jr. Replica World Series Ring Giveaway presented by Pepsi to the first 3,000 fans when the gates open at 5:00 pm.

In partnership with the Space Cowboys' flagship radio station, ESPN 92.5, July 21 is ESPN Night with special ticket pricing available to ESPN 97.5/92.5 listeners. 'The Wheelhouse' will also broadcast live from the ballpark from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm that night.

After the contest it's another Freddy's Fireworks Friday presented by Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers with a Texas-sized postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, July 22 vs. Albuquerque @ 7:05 pm

It's a retro night at the ballpark with 80's Night, beginning with a Yordan Alvarez Astros Rainbow Throwback Jersey giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by the Amaro Law Firm when the gates open at 5:30 pm.

The Yellow Rose Ghostbusters will be on site to hang out with fans, and the Ecto will be on the concourse for fans to take photos with. Stick around after the game for a postgame concert by Escape Houston: A Tribute to Journey presented by Bud Light. Fans will be able to enter the field for the concert once the Space Cowboys' game has concluded.

Sunday, July 23 vs. Albuquerque @ 6:05 pm:

The homestand concludes with a Space Cowboys Tote Baggiveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Constellation with gates opening at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch. It's also Go Green Night presented by Constellation.

