Sox Survive for Second Straight Win

May 8, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - There was a lot of action on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as the Bisons and Red Sox got together for the fifth straight day. Both sides of the scoresheet were busy and cluttered as the offenses combined for 14 runs, 25 hits, and 33 strikeouts. But for the second straight game, Worcester hung on for a two-run win, taking it down 8-6 as they set up a Sunday finale that gives them a chance to split after dropping the first three games of the series.

The visitors went to work right away by loading the bases in the first against Jacob Waguespack, who surrendered a run-scoring single to Jairo Munoz before recording his first out. A balk from the righthander made it 2-0, but he struck out the next three Sox to keep it right there. A similar scenario unfolded in the second, only this time the Red Sox scored three on a sacrifice fly from Chris Herrmann and a two-RBI single from Munoz.

Just like Friday night, the Bisons chipped away and inched closer as they worked on a comeback against lefthander Kyle Hart. In the second, Kevin Smith's RBI single preceded a balk that brought in the second Bisons run. Later in the frame, Forrest Wall singled home Smith on a 1-2 pitch to trim the deficit to 5-3. Riley Adams' first home run in the third got the Bisons within a run at 5-4, but that's as close as they'd get, although they made it interesting in the fourth.

Dilson Herrera opened the inning with a triple to center field that was nearly caught at the wall by a leaping Tate Matheny, putting the tying run just ninety feet away with no outs. Wall's tapper in front of the mound was fielded by Hart, who threw home to get Herrera, but he was hurt in the process and had to depart early. Wall stole second base to get the tying run into scoring position, only to watch as Seth Blair froze Breyvic Valera for the final out.

Worcester's final rush came in the fifth during Dany Jimenez' first inning of relief. With a runner on and two outs, Matheny took him deep to left for his first home run and a 7-4 Sox lead. A short time later, Jarren Duran punished an 0-2 offering deep to right to push the lead back to four. Of the Red Sox 14 hits, those two home runs were the only ones that went for extra bases.

Adams touched them all one more time in the home fifth when he crushed a 3-2 offering from Blair over the wall in right-center field. Josh Palacios was then hit by a pitch, allowing him to steal second and later score on an RBI double from Kevin Smith. At 8-6, the score held that way for the rest of the night as the Herd failed to capitalize against Matt Hall with runners at the corners and only one out in the eighth. Eduard Bazardo struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth for the save, setting up the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM.

The Bisons and Red Sox wrap up their six-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Sunday, May 9 at 6:45 PM. Pregame radio coverage with Gregg Caserta begins at 12:45 PM on 920 ESPN New Jersey.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 8, 2021

Sox Survive for Second Straight Win - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.