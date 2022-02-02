Sox Name 2022 Coaching Staff

The Everett AquaSox, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, are pleased to announce our 2022 coaching staff. Eric Farris, who previously served as the AquaSox hitting coach in 2018, will return, this time as the club's manager. He will be joined by pitching coach Matt Pierpont, hitting coach Ryan McLaughlin, and bench coach Jose Umbria.

Eric Farris begins his fifth season in the Mariners organization and his first as manager of High-A Everett. During the 2021 season, Farris managed Low-A Modesto to a 64-51 record. He was named manager for Single-A West Virginia in 2020 prior to the cancelation of the minor league season and served as hitting coach for West Virginia in 2019 and hitting coach for the AZL Mariners in 2018.

"I am very excited to continue the process of developing our players," Farris said. "We have a great staff in Everett this season and we are looking forward to working together."

Farris appeared in 963 career minor league games across 9 seasons (2007-15), batting .281 (1020x3635) with 35 home runs and 351 RBI. He appeared in 14 Major League games with Milwaukee, making his MLB debut for the Brewers on July 28, 2011. Farris was selected by Milwaukee in the 4th round of the 2007 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Ryan McLaughlin begins his third season in the Mariners organization and his first as hitting coach for Everett. Last season, he served as a coach for Double-A Arkansas. Prior to joining the Mariners, he spent 2019 working for Wareham Gateman Baseball out of Wareham, Massachusetts. McLaughlin played collegiately at New York University, batting .302 (149x493) in 147 games with the Violets from 2016-19.

Matt Pierpont begins his first season in the Mariners organization as pitching coach for the AquaSox. In 2021, he signed a minor league contract with Seattle but did not appear in a game. He made 222 career minor league appearances in the Colorado Rockies organization from 2013-19, going 28-15 with a 2.83 ERA (104 ER, 331.0 IP) with 100 walks and 345 strikeouts. Pierpont was selected by Colorado in the 26th round of the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Jose Umbria begins his 12th season in the Mariners organization and his second as coach for Everett. Umbria was named the 2018 Dave Henderson Minor League Staff Member of the Year. He has coached at 6 different affiliates in the Mariners organization since 2010. The Barquisimeto, Venezuela native appeared in 475 career minor league games in the Toronto Blue Jays organization from 1996-2005, winning the 2004 Eastern League Championship while playing for Double-A New Hampshire.

Aric Quinney, ATC begins his third season in the Mariners organization, returning to Everett as athletic trainer after serving in the same role last season. Brennan Mickelson begins his fourth season in the organization, also returning to Everett in the same role he served in 2021.

