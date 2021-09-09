'Sox Lose Third Straight, 11-5

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Emeralds (63-48) moved back into first place in the High-A West standings with their fourth consecutive victory, defeating the Everett AquaSox (60-50), 11-5.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Brett Auerbach put the Emeralds on the board for the first time in the third inning with a three-run home run that scored Carter Aldrete and Ismael Munguia, giving the Emeralds a 3-0 lead. The AquaSox finally scored their first run in the top of the fifth inning when designated hitter Matt Scheffler doubled in Dariel Gomez, cutting the Emeralds' lead to 3-1.

Eugene extended their lead when Sean Roby hit his league-leading 19th home run in the bottom of the fifth inning- a solo shot that made the score 4-1. The AquaSox cut into the Emeralds' lead in the sixth inning, scoring off a throwing error and flyout, trimming the Emeralds' lead to 4-3.

The Emeralds answered by scoring five runs of their own off two singles and a double in the sixth inning. Eugene's tacked on their final two runs in the seventh inning when Aldrete hit a double out to left field, scoring Genoves and Labour, giving the Emeralds their largest lead of the game, 11-3. The AquaSox scored one run in the eighth inning when Connor Hoover came home on a wild pitch and another run in the ninth inning on a solo home run off the bat of Gomez, putting the final score at 11-5.

WRAPPING IT UP

Gomez ended the night 2-for-4 with a home run, RBI and two runs scored. Gomez is now hitting .391 through six games in the month of September. Rosa went 1-for-3 with a double and one run scored. Rosa is hitting .435 in September. Noelvi Marte went 1-four-4 and now has three base hits in his first two games with the AquaSox. Scheffler was 1-for-4 when an RBI double in his first game since being hit by a pitch on August 25. Infielder Justin Lavey made his AquaSox pitching debut, only allowing one hit in a scoreless eighth inning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game three of the five-game series is scheduled for Thursday, September 9. RHP Adam Hill (1-2 4.30 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and RHP Kai-Wei Teng (5-6 4.79 ERA) will start for Eugene. Listen to all the action on KRKO; the pregame show will begin at 6:50 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

