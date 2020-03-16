Sox Fest Canceled

Due to the continued spread and risk from COVID-19, and the delayed start to the season, Sox Fest will be canceled this year. Gates will open two hours earlier than usual when Opening Day does come for ticket package pickup. If time allows, we will allow fans to come to the office in the days leading up to Opening Day for ticket package pickup. As the situation continues to evolve, fans will be kept in the loop with any updates.

Please see below for a letter from General Manager, Allen Lawrence.

