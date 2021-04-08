Sox Fest 2021 Starts April 22nd

Join us at Sox Fest to kick off the 2021 baseball season at Haley Toyota Field. This year, we are having three times the fun with different entertainment each day.

On Thursday, April 22nd, from 4:00-7:00 PM, we will have free samples while supplies last from our new partner, Carnegie Deli, as well as drink specials all night. Matt Powell will perform live music from 4:30-6:30 PM.

On Friday, April 23rd, from 4:00-7:00 PM, concession stands will be offering movie night specials - $2 for popcorn, candy, cracker jacks, cotton candy, and 24 oz. sodas. The Sandlot will begin playing at 5:20 PM.

On Saturday, April 24th, from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, a more traditional Sox Fest will take place with a range of entertainment including Balloon Dude Travis, catch on the field from 10:00-11:00 AM (bring your own gloves and balls), and a DJ and photo booth ï»¿from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM.

Each day, ticket package pickup will be available, and the team store and concession stands will be open.

