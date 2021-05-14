'Sox Extend Winning Streak, 15-1

EVERETT, Wash. - Scoring in five out of eight innings at the plate, the Everett AquaSox (7-2) defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-6), 15-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

With bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Kaden Polcovich drew a walk, giving the Frogs an early 1-0 lead. Tri-City evened the score on a wild pitch in the top of the third, but the AquaSox struck back in the bottom of the inning. Austin Shenton scored on a wild pitch, another bases-loaded walk forced in Polcovich and a sacrifice fly from David Sheaffer drove in Carter Bins, bringing the score to 4-1.

With RBI singles from Polcovich and Sheaffer as well as an RBI double to deep center field from Jack Larsen, the AquaSox scored four more runs in the fourth and extended their lead, 8-1. Rodriguez crushed a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Frogs' ninth run of the game.

The AquaSox tacked on an additional six runs in the seventh inning, three of which were produced by home runs. The Dust Devils held the Frogs in the bottom of the eighth but were unable to score themselves, falling 15-1.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the Frogs had a total of 32 at-bats with 10 hits and 12 walks. On the mound, RHP Emerson Hancock pitched 2.2 innings and struck out four batters. Bernie Martinez gave up two hits and no runs in 3.1 innings while Evan Johnson pitched the final three innings, striking out five.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Friday, May 14 at 7:05 p.m. for their fourth game against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Opening Weekend is sold out; click here to tune in with Pat Dillon.

