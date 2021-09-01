'Sox Comeback Stops Short, 9-8

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (58-45) fell just short of a rally, dropping their first game against the Vancouver Canadians (48-55), 9-8.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cade Marlowe crushed the first pitch in the bottom of the first over the right-field fence, giving the Frogs an early 1-0 lead. Philip Clarke tied the game in the top of the second with an RBI single, but a fielding error in the bottom of the inning allowed the 'Sox to reclaim their one-run lead.

Tanner Morris launched the Canadians ahead in the top of the third with a two-run homer to right-center field. The next at-bat, Spencer Horwitz singled, scoring when Orelvis Martinez doubled. A few batters later, Martinez scored on a wild pitch. A single from Trevor Schwecke drove in the final run of the inning for Vancouver, extending their lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the inning, Kennie Taylor drove in Jose Caballero with a single, leaving the Frogs trailing by three. After a scoreless fourth, Martinez hit a solo homer to left field, putting Vancouver ahead 7-3. The score remained the same until the top of the seventh; two RBI singles extended the Canadians' lead to 9-3.

Taylor tacked on the Frogs' fourth run in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single to right field. The next inning, doubles from Connor Hoover and Victor Labrada, a single from Caballero and a sacrifice fly from Tyler Keenan drove in four runs, putting the final score at 9-8.

WRAPPING IT UP

On the mound, starting pitcher Dollard registered his first loss of the season, allowing six earned runs in 4.1 innings. At the plate, Caballero went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored in his AquaSox debut.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Wednesday, September 1 for game two of six against the Vancouver Canadians. Wednesday is Brewfest, presented by the Independent Beer Bar and Mac & Jack's. For $40, you get one Upper Box ticket, one taster glass, six tastes and bar-inspired shareables to snack on.

