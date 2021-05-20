'Sox Bats Cool Off, 5-3

EVERETT, Wash. - Unable to score until the top of the ninth, the Everett AquaSox (10-4) fell to the Spokane Indians (4-10), 5-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Indians gained an early lead when Hunter Stovall singled to center field, scoring Willie MacIver and Kyle Datres. It was a 2-0 game until the bottom of the fifth; an AquaSox throwing error allowed AJ Lewis to score, giving the Indians a 3-0 lead. In the bottom of the eighth, Spokane tacked on two more runs when Brenton Doyle hit a home run to right field, extending their lead to 5-0.

The AquaSox struck back in the top of the ninth. Patrick Frick drove in Austin Shenton with a single to third base and Cody Grosse drove in two more runs with a line-drive single. Unable to score again, the Frogs fell, 5-3.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered six hits, including one double from Tyler Keenan. On the mound, RHP Levi Stoudt started, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing two earned runs. RHP David Ellingson pitched 1.2 innings, giving up no hits and striking out one, while RHP Jarod Bayless closed the game, allowing two earned runs.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox return to Avista Stadium for their third game against the Spokane Indians on Thursday, May 20. Tune in with Steve Willits at 6:30 p.m.! The following week, the Frogs visit Hillsboro to take on the Vancouver Canadians before returning to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops.

