Southwest University Park to Host Movie Night at the Ballpark Presented by Texas Gas Service

September 18, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





EL PASO - Southwest University Park will open the gates and welcome moviegoers on the field for Movie Night at the Ballpark presented by Texas Gas Service on Saturday, October 3 at 7 p.m. The popular animated feature film Despicable Me will be displayed on the videoboard.

Pods are on sale now. Chihuahuas Season Seat Members will receive a savings with purchase.

On-field pods accommodating up to four guests are $40 each. Each pod is a 10x10 space in the outfield. Gates open at 6 p.m. and field pod seating (groups of four) is on a first come first served basis upon arrival. Groups with more than four guests will be required to purchase an additional field pod. Patrons are encouraged to purchase early as space is limited and expected to sell out. Pods can be purchased HERE.

Southwest University Park Field Rules

Masks are required for entry and during the movie.

Southwest University Park is a clear bag/no bag venue.

Strollers, wagons or wheeled vehicles will not be permitted on the field with the exception of ADA wheelchairs.

Lawn chairs, stadium seats, stakes, staked umbrellas or any other hole-causing items are not permitted on the field.

Outside food will not be permitted.

Southwest University Park is a smoke free facility including e-cigarettes.

For a complete list of Southwest University Park Guidelines, please CLICK HERE. As a reminder, patrons will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing. For a complete list of coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines CLICK HERE. Southwest University Park is a clear bag venue. Field rules will be in effect.

The film, starring Steve Carell, Jason Segal, Russel Brand and Julie Andrews, is about a criminal mastermind who uses a trio of orphan girls as pawns for a grand scheme, but he finds their love is profoundly changing him for the better.

For more information visit epchihuahuas.com or southwestuniversitypark.com, text (915) 533-BASE or email [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.