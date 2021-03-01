Southwest University Park to Hold Virtual Job Fair for 2021 Gameday and Event Staff

EL PASO - Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will host its 2021 job fair, virtually, via prescheduled individual in person appointments and web-based interviews.

Southwest University Park hiring managers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions.

Any interested candidates should go to

SouthwestUniversityPark.com or CLICK HERE where they will be directed to a link to apply. After submitting a resume, qualified applicants will then be able to select a time and date for a socially distant in-person or web-based interview, with the respective hiring manager.

Candidates must be 17 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

Southwest University Park is looking to fill the following positions:

Guest Services

Cleaning Crew

Retail

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Cash Room Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants

Facilities and Grounds Crew

Security

Game Day Entertainment Staff

Bark Brigade

Kids Playground Attendants

50/50 Raffle Sellers

Bat Boy/Clubhouse

The El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Leg Up Entertainment are proud to be equal opportunity employers.

Professional Sports Catering, LLC, the official food and beverage provider of Southwest University Park, is not hiring at this time.

