Southwest University Park to Hold Virtual Job Fair for 2021 Gameday and Event Staff
March 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
EL PASO - Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will host its 2021 job fair, virtually, via prescheduled individual in person appointments and web-based interviews.
Southwest University Park hiring managers are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions.
Any interested candidates should go to
SouthwestUniversityPark.com or CLICK HERE where they will be directed to a link to apply. After submitting a resume, qualified applicants will then be able to select a time and date for a socially distant in-person or web-based interview, with the respective hiring manager.
Candidates must be 17 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.
Southwest University Park is looking to fill the following positions:
Guest Services
Cleaning Crew
Retail
Ushers
Ticket Takers
Cash Room Attendants
Parking Lot Attendants
Facilities and Grounds Crew
Security
Game Day Entertainment Staff
Bark Brigade
Kids Playground Attendants
50/50 Raffle Sellers
Bat Boy/Clubhouse
The El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Leg Up Entertainment are proud to be equal opportunity employers.
Professional Sports Catering, LLC, the official food and beverage provider of Southwest University Park, is not hiring at this time.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from March 1, 2021
- Southwest University Park to Hold Virtual Job Fair for 2021 Gameday and Event Staff - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Credit Union Help Youth Sports Return to Play - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Southwest University Park to Hold Virtual Job Fair for 2021 Gameday and Event Staff
- Chihuahuas Announce 2021 Season Schedule
- Chihuahuas Officially Extend Padres Affiliation
- Chihuahuas Recipient of Baseball America's Triple-A Freitas Award
- MountainStar Sports Group Statement Regarding the Passing of Yolanda Arriola