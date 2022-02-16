Southwest University Park to Hold Job Fair Tomorrow for 2022 Gameday and Event Staff

EL PASO - Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC, will host its 2022 job fair Thursday, February 17 from 4-9:30 p.m. in the WestStar Club at the ballpark. Additionally, Professional Sports Catering LLC (PSC), the official food and beverage provider for Southwest University Park, will also be conducting a job fair at the same date and time.

Hiring managers are looking for more than 300 qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills who can work baseball and soccer home games as well as other sporting and non-sporting events in a variety of different positions. For a complete list of available positions, visit SouthwestUniversityPark.com.

Candidates are encouraged to pre-register for Southwest University Park and www.compassgroupcareers.com for PSC.

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

The El Paso Chihuahuas, El Paso Locomotive FC, and Leg Up Entertainment are proud to be equal opportunity employers.

WHO: Southwest University Park and Professional Sports Catering LLC

WHAT: 2022 Job Fair

WHEN: Thursday, February 17 | 4-9:30 p.m.

WHERE: Southwest University Park; please enter through the Clock Tower VIP entrance on the corner of Durango St. and Franklin Ave.

