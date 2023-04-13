Southpaw Reliever Jose Jose Re-Signs with Ducks

April 13, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of left-handed pitcher Jose Jose. He begins his second season with the Ducks, fourth in the Atlantic League and 14th in professional baseball.

"Jose did a tremendous job in the back end of our bullpen last season," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are happy to welcome him back to Long Island."

Jose made 26 appearances for the Ducks during the 2022 season. He compiled a 3-1 record with a 1.20 ERA, three saves and 36 strikeouts to just four walks over 30 innings of work. The 32-year-old allowed just one run in his first 13 appearances with the team (14.2 innings) and conceded a run in only five of his 26 games. Prior to joining the Flock, Jose began the season with Generales de Durango of the Mexican League, totaling 18 strikeouts to six walks over 29 innings in 33 appearances.

The Dominican Republic native pitched with the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the Atlantic League during the 2021 season. In 16 games, he went 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA, five saves and 23 strikeouts to three walks. He also made eight appearances with the Somerset Patriots in the ALPB in 2018. The Bronx, N.Y., resident began his career by spending six seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization (2010-15) followed by two seasons in the Miami Marlins system (2015-16), reaching as high as Triple-A. He also spent three seasons apiece in the Can-Am League (2016-17, 2019) and American Association (2018, 2020-21). Jose was originally signed by the Diamondbacks as an amateur free agent in 2010.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.