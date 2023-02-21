Southern Recognition Adds the Bling as Newest American Association Preferred Partner

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball has entered into a five-year partnership with Southern Recognition to be the league's preferred supplier of Hall of Fame rings, championship rings, and award pieces.

Southern Recognition kicked off the relationship with the American Association by designing and creating the 2022 American Association Hall of Fame ring and hardwood box. That ring was presented to the league's charter Hall of Fame inductee Miles Wolff this winter. Moving forward, all Hall of Fame inductees will be presented with a custom ring to honor their enshrinement in the American Association Hall of Fame.

Southern Recognition was also awarded the bid to produce championship rings for the 2022 Miles Wolff Cup Champion Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. The design of the championship rings will be unveiled by the RedHawks later this spring.

"The American Association is elated to partner with Southern Recognition on our Miles Wolff Cup and Hall of Fame rings," said American Association Commissioner Josh Schaub. "Southern Recognition showed us through the process they are trustworthy and produce beautiful rings worthy of the American Association Hall of Famers and champions. We are excited to see Southern Recognition rings worn by our future champions and Hall of Famers for years to come."

"Southern Recognition, Inc. is ecstatic to forge a partnership with the American Association of Professional Baseball for years to come," said Philip Davanzo III, Championship Ring Specialist for Southern Recognition. "Our company will be designing and delivering the industry's best championship rings, recognizing the success and rewarding the performance of championship clubs."

SRS Partners, the exclusive sponsorship agency for the American Association, brokered the relationship with Southern Recognition on behalf of the league.

