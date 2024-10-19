South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC YouTube Video
Union Omaha erases two-goal deficit to tally 3-2 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC in Statesboro, wins 2024 USL League One Players' Shield for record third time in five years.
