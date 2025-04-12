Sports stats



South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

April 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC hands Portland Hearts of Pine first loss in club history, as 23-year-old Barbados international Niall Reid-Stephen's 83rd-minute winner sends 10-man Tormenta FC to 2-1 victory in Statesboro.
