South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights

July 5, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC Video







Kempes Tekiela scored the only goal with a low strike from distance with 18 minutes to go as One Knoxville SC took a 1-0 victory against South Georgia Tormenta FC at Tormenta Stadium to move the visitors into the top four in the League One standings.

