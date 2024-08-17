South Georgia Tormenta FC vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC - Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Pedro Fonseca scores in the seventh minute of stoppage time to stun a 10-man Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC side and salvage a 1-1 draw at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday evening.
