South Carolina's Milner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 21, 2020





PRINCETON, N.J. - Parker Milner of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHLâGoaltender of the Week for Jan. 13-19. It is the second time this season, and third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Milner went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .968 in two appearances last week.

The 29-year-old stopped all 25 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Jacksonville onâWednesday ande made 36 saves in a 4-2 victory over Atlanta onâSaturday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Milner is 13-2-3 in 19 appearances with the Stingrays this season and leads the ECHLâwith six shutouts, ranks second with a 1.95 goals-against average and is third with a .928 save percentage. He also has posted a shutout in one appearance with Hershey.

A native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Milner has seen action in 234 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Missouri, Quad City and Stockton with an overall record of 136-75-17 with 18 shutouts, a 2.43 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. his 18 shutouts are tied for fifth in ECHLâhistory and his 136 wins rank 12th all-time. Milner has also seen action in 30 career AHL games with Hershey, Bridgeport and Iowa where he is 13-12-1 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Milner played four seasons at BostonâCollege, where he helped lead the Eagles to three Hockey East titles and two NCAA Championships. He was named the MVP of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Runners Up: Kirill Ustimenko, Reading (2-0-0, 1.50âGAA, .970 save pct.) and Olle Eriksson Ek, Tulsa (2-0-1, 1.32 GAA, .962 save pct).

Also Nominated: Ken Appleby (Florida), Cole Kehler (Fort Wayne), Jake Kupsky (Idaho) and Billy Christopoulos (Toledo).

