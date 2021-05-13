South Bend Symphony to Perform at Four Winds FieldÃÂ

SOUTH BEND, IN - Indiana Trust Wealth Management joins the South Bend Symphony Orchestra in announcing the Indiana Trust Pops Series 2020-2021 season "Pops at The Field!" with three high-energy performances at Four Winds Field in downtown South Bend!

Celebrate summer under the stars in this third season of a multi-year partnership between the South Bend Symphony and Indiana Trust Wealth Management as the music returns to the Four Winds Field. Symphony Executive Director Justus Zimmerman affirms, "From the very first moments of setting foot in South Bend as the new executive, the first thing I heard was 'You should bring back Pops at the Cove!' Thanks to the generosity of Indiana Trust Wealth Management and the leadership of Four Winds Field, I'm thrilled to announce we're doing it. To be in the open air and celebrate collectively is exactly the catharsis we've all been craving, and it is going to be so much fun!"

The Symphony Grammy-nominated Music Director Alastair Willis adds, "To perform outdoors, to reach and embrace more people with the power of live music - and safely! - is a thrilling prospect! Thanks to the support of Indiana Trust Wealth Management, these are going to happen, and I can't wait!"

The Indiana Trust Pops Series kicks off Wednesday, June 2, with "BROADWAY BLOCKBUSTERS!" Prepare to relive some of Broadway's greatest moments as the Symphony performs blockbuster scores from beloved musical theater masterpieces, and guest artists Debbie Gravitte, Gary Mauer, and Alli Mauzey will bring this magical evening to life.

On Saturday, June 19, the series continues with "THE MUSIC OF QUEEN," as Windborne Production, Inc. joins the Symphony for a program that is sure to rock you! The very best of Queen will include "You're My Best Friend," "Under Pressure," "We are the Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and more!

The Indiana Trust Pops Series season rises to a crescendo on Thursday, July 1, with "PATRIOTIC POPS SEASON FINALE." Kick-off your holiday celebrations with favorites such as the 1812 Overture, Hymn to the Fallen, America the Beautiful, and more! You will love hearing the Symphony under the stars while celebrating our nation's history and heritage.

Indiana Trust Wealth Management President & CEO, David R. Kibbe, JD, states, "Indiana Trust is proud to continue our partnership with the South Bend Symphony Orchestra for an exciting new Indiana Trust Pops Series season at Four Winds Field. With plenty of fresh air and space for distancing, combined with the stadium's incredible sound system, Four Winds Field will be a fantastic venue for three spectacular outdoor performances by the orchestra."

If the event of inclement weather on the day of the performance, the rain date is one day after each concert at Four Wind Fields.

