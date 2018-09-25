South Bend Police Department and Cubs to Host Trick Or Treating Event on October 29

September 25, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs have partnered with the South Bend Police Department to introduce Stu and Swoop's Cops and Goblins trick or treating event taking place on Monday, October 29 from 5:00 P.M.-7:30 P.M at Four Winds Field.

The new event in Downtown South Bend will allow local families to come out to the ballpark and enjoy safe trick or treating as the South Bend Police and Fire Department will be joined by other city officials. The groups will hand out candy along with other South Bend community sponsors. South Bend Cubs mascots Stu and Swoop will also be in Halloween costumes to meet and take pictures with the kids.

The South Bend Fire Department will also bring their smoke house to the event. The new partnership between the Cubs and South Bend Police Department creates for a new opportunity to give back to the entire community.

"This is an amazing event our community, officers, and the City looks forward to every year," South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski said. "Thousands of people have enjoyed a fun and safe trick or treating experience with officers. This year, we're excited to be partnering with the South Bend Cubs and taking our Halloween event fun to a whole new level."

"We're excited to be partnering with the South Bend Police Department in this community event," South Bend Cubs Director of Media and Promotions Chris Hagstrom said. "This event continues to show that Four Winds Field isn't just a baseball destination. We want the stadium to be seen as another great entertainment venue in the city of South Bend."

Around the ballpark with spooky music playing from the speakers, both the Cubs Den Team Store and 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open to the public. Kids hoping to check out the Performance Center will be able to take swings in the same batting cages used by the South Bend Cubs players.

Kids arriving in their Halloween costumes will have the opportunity to also enter a costume contest at the park. Prizes will be awarded to those who are wearing the most fun costumes. Be creative!

Any other businesses and organizations who are interested in hosting and sponsoring a table at the event can contact Officer Keenan Lane at 574-235-5941 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 25, 2018

South Bend Police Department and Cubs to Host Trick Or Treating Event on October 29 - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.