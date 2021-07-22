South Bend Outlasts Wisconsin 6-4

GRAND CHUTE, WI - In a game that took nearly four hours and saw the teams combine to strand 30 runners on base while going a combined 4-for-28 with runners in scoring position, it was the visiting South Bend Cubs who held on for a 6-4 victory over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

South Bend (32-36) scored twice in the top of the first. Wisconsin starter Dylan File had two outs with a runner at first and walked the next two batters to load the bases. Jake Slaughter smacked a single to center to score two runs for the 2-0 lead.

Dean Nevarez cracked a solo home run in the top of the second inning and the Cubs were up 3-0.

Wisconsin (32-36) loaded the bases with two out in the first inning and loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth inning, but did not score either time.

An error and two walks in the bottom of the fifth inning loaded the bases for Wisconsin again with no outs. This time they would get on the scoreboard. Carlos Rodríguez drew a bases-loaded walk and LG Castillo grounded into a force play at third to get two runs home.

The Cubs responded in their half of the sixth inning by putting two more runs on the board to go back up by three. Tyler Durna drove in the first run with his third single of the game. An RBI grounder by Nelson Velazquez made it 5-2.

The Rattlers scored a single run in the bottom of the sixth. Chad McClanahan singled, stole second, and went to third on a wild pitch. David Hamilton doubled to left to drive in McClanahan.

Castillo walked and Jesús Lujano singled with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but both were left stranded.

In the bottom of the eighth, Wisconsin cut the South Bend lead to one run. Je'Von Ward singled with two outs against Eury Ramos, the fourth Cubs pitcher of the game. A pair of wild pitches moved Ward to third base. A third wild pitch allowed Ward to score.

The Cubs had another answer and scored an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Ryan Reynolds drew a lead-off walk and Nevarez doubled on a 3-2 pitch to drive in Reynolds from first base for a 6-4 lead.

Ramos retired Wisconsin in order in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the win for the Cubs.

South Bend left sixteen runners on base while the Rattlers left fourteen runners on base. There were only two innings in which the side was retired in order. South Bend recorded 1-2-3 innings against Wisconsin batters in the second and the ninth. Both teams were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

The Cubs lead this series with two wins to Wisconsin's one victory. South Bend also has a 5-4 edge in the season series with three games left between the teams this year.

Game four of the series is Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Justin Bullock (5-2, 2.90) is scheduled to start for Wisconsin. South Bend has not named a starter yet. First pitch is 7:05pm.

The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of Ethan Small, a Brewers pitching prospect and former Timber Rattler from 2019, courtesy of Ansay & Associates. There are FOX 11 Fireworks after the game and children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of Supper Club Friday with 101.1 WIXX during the game.

The radio broadcast begins at 6:45pm on AM 1280, WNAM. The game can also be heard on internet audio and MiLB.tv.

R H E

SB 210 002 001 - 6 12 1

WIS 000 021 010 - 4 7 1

HOME RUN:

SB:

Dean Nevarez (1st, 0 on in 2nd inning off Dylan File, 1 out)

WP: Bradford Deppermann (2-2)

LP: Dylan File (0-1)

SV: Eury Ramos (6)

TIME: 3:57

ATTN: 3,239

