South Bend Falls in Extras 5-4 to Peoria

July 30, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







Peoria, IL - The South Bend Cubs had a quick taste of the series finale lead over the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday in the top of the 1st inning, but found themselves fighting back from then on as the Chiefs took the final game at Dozer Park this week 5-4 in 10 innings. The Cubs still win the series four-games-to-two, but will head home for a six-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with back-to-back losses.

Facing right-hander Ian Bedell for the second time this week, the Cubs got a quick run against the righty in the top of the 1st, although Bedell struck out two to begin the game.

Moises Ballesteros and Felix Stevens each singled with two outs, and then Ballesteros was brought home on a double courtesy of Yohendrick Pinango. Stevens was thrown out at the plate trying to score, the first of a couple times that happened on Sunday.

Connor Noland got the start for the Cubs, and allowed a game tying hit to Jimmy Crooks in the 1st, and then a two-run homer from Francisco Hernandez in the 2nd. With a 3-1 Peoria lead, Noland locked in from then on.

Noland would end up working six full innings, and only saw two baserunners get on from the 3rd through the 6th. He left on the hook for the loss, but the Cubs got the game back on their side later on.

Peoria righty Joseph King worked 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and eventually it was a 4-2 Peoria lead when Jeremy Rivas scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 7th.

Felix Stevens clubbed two more base hits on Sunday, with the second being a ferociously hammered solo home run over the left field wall in the 8th, to get the Cubs back within a tally. He also celebrated his birthday. Stevens extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games. As well, Kevin Made has been on base for seven in a row.

Adam Laskey worked a scoreless 8th inning for South Bend, and that set up the Cubs to getting things tied in the top of the 9th. Down to their final three outs, the Cubs got three straight singles from Ed Howard, Fabian Pertuz, and Ethan Hearn to even things up at 4-4.

The series finale was destined for extras, and we went to the 10th. South Bend had their best chance to take the lead when Jacob Wetzel pinch-ran and was the automatic runner at second to begin the 10th. Pinango was intentionally walked, and the next man Luis Verdugo punched a base hit into left. Wetzel rounded third, and was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Nathan Church.

South Bend ended up leaving runners at second and third base to end the top of the 10th. In the bottom of the inning, fellow birthday boy Sheldon Reed had already worked a shutout 9th. But with the bases loaded, Osvaldo Tovalin cracked a base hit into center to win the game.

The Cubs won four of six games, but will head home now on Tuesday for the all-important series against Wisconsin. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 7:05 PM.

