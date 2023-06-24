South Bend Earns Initial Second Half Victory Over TinCaps 4-1

South Bend, IN - On the airwaves of Marquee Sports Network on a warm and beautiful Saturday night at Four Winds Field in Downtown South Bend, the South Bend Cubs jumped in the win column for the Midwest League's second half with their 4-1 victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Last night, it was Fort Wayne taking the second half opener, but on Saturday, the Cubs were on a mission to defeat their in-state rival. Much like earlier in this six-game series, the TinCaps were on the board first in the 1st inning. Three consecutive base hits by Jakob Marsee, Marcos Castañon, and Nathan Martorella brought home a run against Connor Noland, and the TinCaps jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

On Friday, Fort Wayne scored two 1st inning runs and never relinquished the lead. Saturday was much different. The big credit goes to Noland. Last time he faced the TinCaps on June 1, Noland spun together six shutout innings. He navigated through a similar path in Game 5 of 6 against the TinCaps.

From the 1st inning onward, Fort Wayne only picked up three base hits the rest of the game. And they were all dispersed randomly from each other. Noland showed strong control, and fired three consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the middle of his outing. He finished with six innings of one run baseball, no walks, and four strikeouts.

At the plate, South Bend got that one run back in a fashionable way with three straight doubles to open the 4th inning. Kevin Alcántara started it with a two-base hit to the wall, Bryce Ball got him in to tie the game on another, and then Kevin Made sliced one into the right-center field gap to take Ball home for the lead.

It would be the first shining moment for Made on the day, because later, he had another big swing in him. South Bend knocked Fort Wayne starter Victor Lizarraga out of the game after 4.2 innings, and Ethan Routzahn was the next man on the bump.

Following a Yohendrick Pinango RBI sac-fly to lead 3-1 in the 5th, Made came up in the 6th and belted a ball towards the left field corner. It cleared the wall and Made rounded the bases with his second home run of the season.

In his last eight at-bats, Made has four extra base hits.

With the victory, Connor Noland earned his first professional win, and now in 12 innings against the TinCaps this year has allowed only one run. South Bend is 1-1 in the second half, and they'll go for a series finale win on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 PM. Right-hander Luis Devers is the expected starter for the Cubs.

