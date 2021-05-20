South Bend Earns First Shutout of 2021

A lot of firsts for South Bend in their first shutout of the season, a 3-0 victory over first place Dayton at Four Winds Field. The biggest first was a multi-run first inning, as South Bend jumped out to an early lead for the third straight game.

DJ Artis was hit by a pitch to lead off, and two quick outs brought Chase Strumpf to the plate. The Reds number 18 prospect got ahead of Strumpf 0-2 before the cleanup hitter smacked a fastball into right field to score the first run of the game. It was déjà vu all over again, as one batter later Nelson Velazquez came up with an RBI base hit of his own, scoring Strumpf from second and making it 2-0 South Bend.

Those were the last runs that would score until the bottom of the eighth inning.

With two outs in the eighth, Nelson Velazquez hit a towering fly ball to shallow right field. Three Dayton fielders surrounded the airborne baseball, but none could come up with the final out. Tyler Durna was on second and kept running as soon as contact was made and scored on the play. Velazquez stood up with a double at second, and South Bend stood tall with a 3-0 lead.

The Cubs pitching staff combined for their first shutout of the season, led by Max Bain (1-1), who pitched five shutout innings for his first professional victory. Bain allowed four hits and struck out three Dragon hitters. He showcased great command of a mid-90's fastball, which topped out at 98 miles per hour. Brandon Hughes struck out three and allowed Dayton's final two hits of the ball game before Burl Carraway and Eury Ramos (S, 1) each struck out one to seal the victory. Ramos' three-out save was his first since 2015.

Nelson Velazquez (2-4, 2B, 2 RBI) led the way with another multi-hit game with 2 RBI and Chase Strumpf pitched in with two base hits, an RBI and a stolen base.

Next Up: Game three is set for a 7:05 first pitch on Thursday, May 20 as South Bend returns to Four Winds Field to take on the Dragons.

Probable Starters: Derek Casey (1-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Spencer Stockton (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

