South Bend Cubs Win Midwest League Western Division Pennant

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - By defeating the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-3 in the decisive Game 3, the South Bend Cubs are Midwest League Western Division Champions and will host Game 1 of the Midwest League Championship this Sunday, September 18. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The Cubs will face the Lake County Captains who beat the Great Lakes Loons 6-5 and won the Eastern Division Championship. Lake County will host game 2 on Tuesday, September 20 and if necessary, game 3 on Wednesday, September 21.

The South Bend Cubs offense shot right out of the gate, scoring four runs in the 1st inning, chasing starting pitcher Orlando Rodriguez after just recording one out. The Cubs offense kept clicking and would score an additional five runs, two of those coming in the top of the 9th inning.

Starter for South Bend Daniel Palencia was stellar, going five innings and giving up only two hits while striking out eight Kernels. Reilly Martin replaced Palencia in the 6th, retiring the Kernels in order. But in the 7th he would give up three runs on two hits, walking two and striking out one. Michael McAvene would finish the 7th with a one pitch fly out. McAvene would finish the 8th and turn the ball over to Jake Reindl who made quick work of Fedko, Javier, and Joe Garry Jr.

This is the second time in three season the South Bend Cubs would advance to the Midwest League Championship.

