South Bend Cubs to Offer Curbside Concessions

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - Fans missing their favorite Four Winds Field foods will now be able to bring a taste of the ballpark home with the launch of the South Bend Cubs Curbside Concessions. Four different packages have been created to make ordering easy.

To order, visit SouthBendCubs.com and click on the Curbside Concessions link which will download the order form, make your selection, then email the form to curbside@southbendcubs.com. All orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. An email confirmation will be sent with an order number once the order is confirmed by the Food & Beverage team.

Orders will only be available for pick up on Wednesdays and Fridays. Please include a pickup time between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. ET in the notes section on the order form so your meal is hot and ready for pickup. The pickup time will be confirmed in your order confirmation email.

When picking up an order, please have the confirmation email and order number available. Fans will not have to leave their vehicles as a member of the South Bend Cubs will deliver their order to their car. When driving to Four Winds Field, please use westbound South Street as the pickup location will be on the right side of the street. All food will be served hot and ready to eat. In order to preserve freshness, items like buns and chips will be packaged separately.

PACKAGES AVAILABLE: (will feed a family of four, taxes and fees are included in the price)

Hot Stove Champion Bundle - $50.00

Two (2) lbs. Tortilla Chips

Sixteen (16) oz Poblano Queso

One (1) lb. Peppers & Onions

One (1) lb. Sirloin Steak

Served Exclusively with Two (2) Cubs Helmets

Grand Slam Meal Bundle - $55.00

Two (2) lbs. BBQ Pulled Pork

One (1) lb. Macaroni & Cheese

One (1) lb. Cole Slaw

Four (4) Hamburger Buns

Eight (8) Pieces Corn Bread

Philly Double Play Bundle - $55.00

Four (4) 6" Rolls

Sixteen (16) oz Poblano Queso

Eight (8) oz Peppers & Onions

One (1) lb. Sirloin Steak

Four (4) Individual Bags of Chips

Ballpark Classic Meal Bundle - $60.00

Four (4) Kayem Jumbo Hot Dogs with Buns

Four (4) 1/2 Pound Hamburgers with Buns

One (1) lb. Potato Salad

Condiments: Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, & American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayonnaise, & Relish

Additional details: No substitutions please. If you have not received a confirmation email within 24 hours of placing the order, please call (574) 235-9988 extension 215. For the safety of our staff and fans, cash will not be accepted. The first set of orders will be available for pickup on Friday, April 24, 2020.

