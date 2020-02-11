South Bend Cubs Single Game Tickets on Sale March 11

SOUTH BEND, IN - The wait is nearly over. South Bend Cubs single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 11 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Tickets will be available at the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, and online at SouthBendCubs.com.

Fans wanting to purchase their tickets in person will be treated to a special lunch courtesy of the South Bend Cubs, limited to the first 100 fans. The Midwest League Championship trophy will also be on display and South Bend Cubs mascot Stu. D. Baker will also be on hand to greet fans and sign autographs.

"This is one of our favorite days of the off-season," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "When single game tickets go on sale, we'll be less than 30 days to Opening Night and baseball will be back in South Bend. And this year, we have a lot planned to celebrate our first Midwest League Championship as a Chicago Cubs affiliate, especially on April 9."

On Opening Night, the team is planning a special banner raising celebration, recognizing the 2019 Midwest League Championship and previous organizational championships. In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a replica championship flag and 2020 magnet schedule. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on April 9 as the team welcomes the Lake County Captains to begin the 2020 season.

Since becoming a Chicago Cubs affiliate in 2015, over 1.7 million fans have attended games at Four Winds Field. In 2019, over 40 games sold out. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase their tickets in advance in order to get the best seats for high demand games like fireworks nights and weekends.

