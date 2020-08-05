South Bend Cubs Schedule Second Movie Night and Fireworks Show for August 14

SOUTH BEND, IN - By fan request, the South Bend Cubs will host a second Movie Night at Four Winds Field on Friday, August 14. Movie begins at 8:00 p.m. and gates open at 7:00 p.m. After polling fans on the Cubs social media pages, the featured film will be The Sandlot.

Like the first movie night, a spectacular fireworks show will follow the movie. Plus, kids 12 and under can run the bases after the fireworks, weather permitting.

Tickets are only $10 for general admission seating. The GA ticket allows fans to sit in the seating bowl or on the outfield grass. Blankets are allowed but umbrellas and lawn chairs are prohibited on the field. Only 1,500 tickets will be available for this event. Tickets are available.

For fans interested in booking an outdoor suite, the Cubs will also offer a VIP Package that includes six tickets, seating in an outdoor suite, two tubs of popcorn, and a food voucher for each guest that includes a hot dog or burger, bag of chips, and soda. This package is only $150.00 and like previous events, only six suites will be available. Food vouchers must be redeemed at the concession stands. Suite service will not be available. This VIP package is available (while supplies last).

Four Winds Field will have two concessions stands open, in addition to the popular Steakadelphia stand. Adults 21 and older can also visit the Miller Lite Tiki Hut and select beer stands on the concourse. Specialty drinks available that night include Round Barn Sangria, White Claws, and select craft beers. The Cubs Den Team Store will be open with a special movie night sale and the splash pad will be open.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 4.5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

