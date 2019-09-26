South Bend Cubs Release 2020 Schedule

SOUTH BEND, IN - After their banner raising 2019 season, the South Bend Cubs are excited to announce the club's 2020 Midwest League schedule. Last year, the team won its first Championship since 2005, hosted the 55th annual Midwest League All-Star Game, and drew over 330,000 fans to Four Winds Field.

"Our biggest goal each and every year is to give our fans and guests the ultimate ballpark experience with great entertainment, fun ballpark amenities, and second-to-none customer service," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "2019 was a momentous year for our organization, and I'm very excited to see what 2020 has in store."

Different from the 2019 schedule, the South Bend Cubs will not only begin the 2020 season with a six game homestand, but the campaign is also starting later in April. Opening Night is set for Thursday, April 9, at 7:05 PM at Four Winds Field as the Cubs welcome the Lake County Captains and Lansing Lugnuts, each for a three-game series. In 2019, the Cubs played two quick games at home before going on the road.

Opening Night will include the first 2020 installment of post-game fireworks. In all, 16 post-game fireworks shows are planned throughout the season.

Other schedule highlights include games on Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25) and Independence Day week (July 1-3). The Cubs will finish up the home schedule on September 4 in a four-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

One major change to the schedule is Friday start times. Feedback from the 2019 fan survey suggested that Friday night games start too late for families to wait around for fireworks. Taking that into account, the South Bend Cubs have moved all Friday games to 7:05 p.m. starts for the 2020 season.

All Monday through Saturday home games will start at 7:05 p.m. The exceptions of this start time include April 11, April 25, and May 9 (4:05 p.m. start), May 6, May 18, and May 19 (10:35 a.m. start), May 25 and September 7 (2:05 p.m.) and June 30 and July 13 (1:05 p.m.). All Sunday games will start at 2:05 p.m. with the exception of May 17 (4:05 p.m.) and May 24 (7:05 PM). Gates open 1 hour and 5 minutes prior to game time for Monday - Thursday games. Gates open 2 hours and 5 minutes prior to game time for Friday - Sunday games. All game times and promotions are subject to change.

Opponent Breakdown

Eastern Division (in order of appearance)

Lake County: 17 games (12 home, 7 away)

Lansing: 22 games (7 home, 12 away)

Fort Wayne: 18 games (9 home, 9 away)

Great Lakes: 15 games (6 home, 6 away)

West Michigan: 14 games (7 home, 11 away)

Bowling Green: 17 games (10 home, 7 away)

Dayton: 13 games (7 home, 6 away)

Western Division (in order of appearance)

Cedar Rapids: 3 games (3 away)

Peoria: 3 games (3 away)

Burlington: 3 games (3 home)

Clinton: 3 games (3 home)

Kane County: 3 games (3 away)

Quad Cities: 3 games (3 away)

Beloit: 3 games (3 home)

Wisconsin: 3 games (3 home)

There is also much more to be excited about for the 2020 season. The schedule will be packed with numerous events, promotions, special giveaways, and more, including a 2019 Championship celebration.

