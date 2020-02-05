South Bend Cubs Prepare for Upcoming Season with Call for Fan Photos

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs are pleased to announce another opportunity for fans to be part of the upcoming baseball season by submitting their favorite fan photos taken at Four Winds Field. President Joe Hart said a select number of fan photos will be used in promotional materials like television commercials and print advertising. Others will be displayed throughout the season on the jumbo video-scoreboard.

Fans can visit MySouthBendCubs.com to upload their favorite fan photos. Submitted materials should include fan gear, or have been taken at Four Winds Field. Fans can continue to upload their photos to the website or via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #mysouthbendcubs throughout the baseball season.

"Last year, fans welcomed this opportunity with so much enthusiasm. We were blown away by the number of photos that were submitted," said Hart. "Our fans are what make this ballpark a success. We absolutely want to do this again because we're proud to be part of their lives- they are a part of our lives."

The South Bend Cubs open the 2020 season with a 3-game homestand on Thursday, April 9th, Friday, April 10th and Saturday, April 11th vs. Lake County. All games include special promotions and post-game fireworks.

