South Bend Cubs Now Accepting Submissions for 2022 National Anthem Performances

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are now accepting auditions to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to all home games at Four Winds Field for the 2022 season, presented by Kountry Cabinets & Home Furnishings. Individuals, bands, choirs, and groups and invited to participate.

Like previous years, all auditions must be submitted in video form. Audio files, tapes, or CDs will not be accepted. Videos can be submitted as a video link such as YouTube or Google Drive or sent via transfer websites like Dropbox, TransferNow or WeTransfer. Auditions recorded via mobile devices or professional performances are acceptable. There will not be any in-person auditions for 2022.

New this season is the digital application, which can be found here. Please include your video link at the bottom of the digital application. Those who cannot complete the digital application may submit a paper copy. Paper applications must be submitted with the video audition and emailed to [email protected].

Performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" are not to exceed two minutes. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella (no musical accompaniment). Instrumental performances will be accepted. Those who audition in groups must include all members in the audition video.

The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Once submitted, auditions will go through a careful judging process. National Anthem performance opportunities are extremely limited and not guaranteed. Due to the volume of submissions, the South Bend Cubs do not guarantee a response. All submissions will be reviewed. Should your submission be of interest to the Cubs, you will be contacted via the information provided with your e-mail.

