South Bend Cubs Now Accepting Auditions for 2025 National Anthem Performances

January 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs looking for individuals and groups interested in performing "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to home games at Four Winds Field for the 2025 season. The audition submission period is open from January 28 through February 28. Individuals, bands, choirs, and groups are invited to audition.

All auditions must be submitted in video form and applications submitted through the digital form above. Auditions can be recorded via mobile devices or applicants can submit professional performances. There will not be any in-person auditions for 2025. Please email anthem@southbendcubs.com with any questions regarding performing the National Anthem at a South Bend Cubs game this year.

Performances of "The Star-Spangled Banner" are not to exceed two minutes. All vocal auditions must be performed a cappella (no musical accompaniment). Instrumental performances will be accepted. Those who audition in groups must include all members in the audition video.

The deadline to submit National Anthem auditions is 5 p.m. ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. Once submitted, auditions will go through a thorough judging process. National Anthem performance opportunities are extremely limited and not guaranteed. Due to the high volume of submissions, the South Bend Cubs do not guarantee a response.

Those who previously performed must still submit an application and prior performance does not guarantee a spot for 2025. All submissions will be carefully reviewed. Should your submission be accepted by the Cubs, you will be contacted via e-mail.

South Bend opens the season on the road before the home opener at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, April 8 against the Peoria Chiefs. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

