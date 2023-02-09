South Bend Cubs Hosting Job Fairs for the 2023 Season

With 61 days until the home opener at Four Winds Field, the South Bend Cubs are looking to add to their championship team. The Cubs will host job fairs across Michiana to fill part-time, seasonal positions for the 2023 season. Applications are also available now by clicking the link below.

Four Winds Field has consistently been recognized as one of the top ballparks in the country, most recently in 2022 being named Best Ballpark by Ballpark Digest. Many of those accolades can be attributed to the guest service and detail oriented gameday staff. Available positions are listed below.

Those interested in working at Four Winds Field this summer can fill out the mobile friendly online application. Applicants must be at least 16 years old to apply. Perks of working at Four Winds Field include free game tickets, employee appreciation events, end of season bonuses and more.

While interested individuals can apply now, the South Bend Cubs are hosting two job fairs. Paper applications will be available at all job fairs.

Wednesday, February 22 - Mishawaka High School from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7 - Aloft Hotel in Downtown South Bend from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In addition to being the home of the Chicago Cubs High-A affiliate, Four Winds Field hosts a number of community events throughout the year including concerts, festivals, private events, and more.

Opening Night for the South Bend Cubs is April 11 as the team will celebrate the 2022 Championship with another banner raising celebration. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Part-Time Seasonal Stadium Positions Include:

Custodial Services

Fun Zone Attendant

Hospitality Host (Usher)

Mascot

Merchandise / Team Store

Parking Shuttle Driver

Promotions & Social Media (Blue Crew)

Ticket - Box Office

Ticket - Entry Gates

Video Production

Part-Time Seasonal Food & Beverage Positions Include:

Bartender

Cashier

Cash Room Associate

Catering Attendant

Cook

Suite Server

Warehouse Attendant

About the South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs are the High-A minor league affiliate of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. Over the past 34 years, the team has won four Midwest League titles, most recently in 2019, and has captured eight division titles. In 2019, the South Bend Cubs hosted the Midwest League All-Star Game. In June 2017, Four Winds Field, home of the South Bend Cubs, was voted Best Class A ballpark in the country by Ballpark Digest. In 2015 the team was named Ballpark Digest's Team of the Year and received the John H. Johnson President's Award, the highest award in minor league baseball. The team is owned and operated by Swing-Batter-Swing, LLC whose principal shareholder is Andrew T. Berlin of Chicago, Ill.

