South Bend Cubs Host VIP Football Watch Party October 10

October 2, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs are hosting a VIP Football Watch Party on Saturday, October 10 on the United Federal Credit Union Rooftop. Seating is limited. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and kickoff of the University of Notre Dame vs. Florida State game is scheduled for 7:42 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on the video board at Four Winds Field.

The private rooftop event includes an all-you-can-eat Southern Style BBQ Buffet that features smoked beef brisket, pulled pork, mac and cheese, Bush's baked beans, northern style cornbread, coleslaw, and chocolate chip cookies. Each person will also receive two drink tickets good for soda or beer (for those 21 and older). Additional beer, wine, and cocktails will be available for purchase. Food will be served from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are only $25 for this rooftop watch party. Only 100 tickets will be available and can be purchased.

This event will follow the State of Indiana's Phase 5 guidelines policies set by the CDC. Fans will be asked to keep at least six feet away from guests they do not know. Hand sanitizers will also be placed throughout the concourse.

As part of Governor Holcomb's executive order, fans are required to wear a face mask in public spaces (indoor and outdoor) when 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. When individuals are standing in line for concessions, drinks, bathrooms, or where people will need to congregate, a mask must be worn. Exceptions to this rule are those with a medical condition that prevents them from safely wearing a mask and any child 2 and younger. Once individuals are back within their families or in their seats, they can remove the mask.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.